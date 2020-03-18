Jab We Meet Actress Saumya Tandon Gives Wedding Fashion Goals With Her Red Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood and TV actress Saumya Tandon has took our hearts away with her gorgeous beauty and stunning personality. She also has an amazingfashion wardrobe. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the diva's profile is full of fashion photoshoots. Recently, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress shared a couple of pictures and gave us a beautiful red lehenga. The lehenga looked perfect for bridesmaid. So, let us take us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Saumya Tandon donned a beautiful red lehenga by Anisha Shetty and looked extremely stunning. Her red lehenga was accentuated by intricate prints and plain belt-type band at the waist added structure to her attire. She teamed it with a strappy slight off-shoulder sweetheart-neckline sequin choli and draped a complementing net-fabric matching dupatta around her wrist. The Jab We Met actress upped her look with a silver-toned chain neckpiece and bracelet.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Saumya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses.

Pic Credits: Saumya Tandon

