Top Oscar Looks Of 2018 Academy Awards “Best Actress” Nominees

Margot Robbie

The infamous reel Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie has been nominated at the Oscars for her 2017-released film, "I, Tonya". The actress had arrived at the Oscars 2015 as well, wearing a stunning black gown. The Saint Laurent plunge full-sleeve gown looked amazing on Robbie and this is surely one of the best looks carried by the actress on the Oscars' red carpet.

She wore it with Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and looked extremely stunning.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse got nominated under the Best Actress category for her performance in "Lady Bird". The super-pretty actress is also a legendary fashionista in Hollywood and we saw her stunning the Oscars 2016, carrying a Calvin Klein sequin emerald green gown. The gown was perfectly carried by Ronan and she was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman.

Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins is definitely one of the most stunning actors of Hollywood and she has always maintained her amazing style books for her red carpet appearances. She is nominated as the Best Actress at Oscars 2018 for her role in "The Shape Of Water". For the 2014 Academy Awards, Sally followed the mass 'beige mania,' wearing a classy sheath beige gown. She looked amazing!

Frances McDormand

Frances is a classic actress who is known for her amazing perfomances in many movies. For the 2018 Oscars, she has been nominated for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". The actress' best Oscar appearance takes us back to 1996, where she stunned us in a royal blue gown. She won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Fargo.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is of course one of the most deservant nominees for this years' Oscars. She has always charmed us with her amazing looks at the Academy Awards red carpet. Last year too, she stunned us in a royal blue gown and we were mesmerized.