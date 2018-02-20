Best Looks Of Manushi Chillar From The Miss World Tour

Manushi Chillar was recently a part of Miss World World Tour and it is after 17 years, an Indian has been a part of this tour. After Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000, Manushi brought it back to the country after seventeen long years and it is surely a proud moment for the country.
In the Miss World Tour, Manushi went around different parts of the country with the other finalists of the prestigious beauty contest.
For the tour, Manushi wore some super-amazing style books and we have picked up the best of the lot.
In The Sexy Sequin
Manushi wore a sexy plunge cropped halter sequin gown by Sunaina Kherwa. The wine-red bodycon gown looked too gorgeous on Manushi which she wore with Isharya earrings and bangle. The look was supported with nude eyes and dark red lips.
The Golden Diva
Manushi wore this amazing golden gown by Valdrin Sahiti and carried it with utmost elegance. She wore the sequin ball gown with dangling earrings and the starry and shimmery look made her look even prettier.
Slaying In Swimsuit
During the tour, Manushi was seen chilling by a swimming pool where she had donned a sexy mesh-based black swimming bodysuit, looking hotter and also prettier. She was sun-basking and posing for the super-hot picture.
In Ethereal Green
This was definitely one of the prettiest style books of Manushi during the Miss World World Tour. The beauty queen looked prettiest in an aqua green embroidered sharara suit from the Varun Bahl Couture. She carried it gracefully and stunned each one of us.
The First Tour Look
While starting the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose Tour, Manushi wore this look while landing in Hyderabad. She was wearing a cool off-white minidress from the House Of Anita Dongre which she wore with Eurumme Jewellery.
The Perfect Travel Outfit
For one of before-tour journey looks, Manushi wore a pair of cool and comfy separates, looking amazing as ever. She wore a black sleeveless top with striped culottes and black heels. This look was simply stunning and has been taken at the coast of Malibu.
