Best Looks Of Manushi Chillar From The Miss World Tour

In The Sexy Sequin

Manushi wore a sexy plunge cropped halter sequin gown by Sunaina Kherwa. The wine-red bodycon gown looked too gorgeous on Manushi which she wore with Isharya earrings and bangle. The look was supported with nude eyes and dark red lips.

The Golden Diva

Manushi wore this amazing golden gown by Valdrin Sahiti and carried it with utmost elegance. She wore the sequin ball gown with dangling earrings and the starry and shimmery look made her look even prettier.

Slaying In Swimsuit

During the tour, Manushi was seen chilling by a swimming pool where she had donned a sexy mesh-based black swimming bodysuit, looking hotter and also prettier. She was sun-basking and posing for the super-hot picture.

In Ethereal Green

This was definitely one of the prettiest style books of Manushi during the Miss World World Tour. The beauty queen looked prettiest in an aqua green embroidered sharara suit from the Varun Bahl Couture. She carried it gracefully and stunned each one of us.

The First Tour Look

While starting the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose Tour, Manushi wore this look while landing in Hyderabad. She was wearing a cool off-white minidress from the House Of Anita Dongre which she wore with Eurumme Jewellery.

The Perfect Travel Outfit

For one of before-tour journey looks, Manushi wore a pair of cool and comfy separates, looking amazing as ever. She wore a black sleeveless top with striped culottes and black heels. This look was simply stunning and has been taken at the coast of Malibu.