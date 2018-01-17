TBT: From SRK To Sunny Leone, Best Looks From Dabboo Ratnani's Annual Calendar

The official Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 is going to release today and the celebrity photographer has been posting teasers from his shoot. This is one of the most-awaited celebrity calendar shoots of every year and it covers a signature list, including top actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and from Vidya Balan to Alia Bhatt.
Dabboo started this calendar chronicle since the year 2000; and as it reaches the 18th year, we are expecting some addition to the glitz and glamours of our favourite stars.
Also, there is a surprise debut of this year's calendar, that is of the glamorous and beautiful Miss World Manushi Chillar.
As we wait for the release of the shoot, we have decided to compile the best looks of the stars from around the years, who have been featured in the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar.
Shah Rukh Khan: Year 2016
Shah Rukh is one common face in Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar and every time, he has been slaying. We had picked up this look from Dabboo's archives, where SRK killed it in his monochrome unbuttoned formals, lying on a glossy red background.
Alia Bhatt: Year 2016
This year, the calendar was entirely sultry where celebrities had donned some super-hot look books. Alia looked one of the hottest, as she tied a scarf around the shoulders to cover it like a top. The combination of her impeccable beauty and the sexy style statement made us adore this look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Year 2017
The beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to amaze us and hence, she is one of our picks from the year 2017 calendar. Aishwarya's bohemian look, including the woolen embroidered coat and feather hair accessories, is totally incredible.
Disha Patani: Year 2017
Another pick from the year 2017, Disha Patani smoked it up with her semi-nude posture while wearing black shorts and embellished ankle-length black boots. The smoky background was quite metaphoric with such a steamy look. This was Disha's debut shoot for Dabboo's calendar and she slayed it with her topless stance.
Parineeti Chopra: Year 2015
2015 was another year in the calendar chronicles of Dabboo Ratnani where the actors-turned-models decided to go either topless or bottomless. This was Parineeti Chopra's one of the hottest picks from the year, where she was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. She was wearing a baggy white shirt with a watch and glasses, posing inside a bath tub while holding a cigar.
Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh: Year 2012
Genelia showed us back in 2012 that one-shoulders and sequin textures are going to be raging soon into the fashion industry. For the shoot, Genelia donned this look, looking hotter than usual. There was another addition to the future style trends, the knee-length boots. Three parts of the style book which were not in trend during 2012 have now become superhits since 2017.
Priyanka Chopra: Year 2017
During the shoot, Priyanka mentioned Dabboo saying that she wanted to do something diferent and hence the 'Mumbaiya' avatar. PeeCee actually looked different in the typical 'tapori look', wearing a camouflage tank top with denim shorts and a black jacket. The look was supported with a golden trail.
Sunny Leone: Year 2017
2017 has been the hottest after 2015 till now and we saw Sunny Leone turning on her hotter avatar for the shoot. Sunny went almost topless, wearing an unbuttoned golden sequin jacket with mini shorts and golden accessories. This was any day one of the hottest photo shoots of Sunny's.
Vidya Balan: Year 2014
The 'Oo la la' girl had more ways to slay when she modelled for Dabboo's 2014 calendar photo shoot, wearing an armour-like necklace and going totally topless. This was a daring take by Vidya and she carried the look flawlessly.
The countdown on the release of the calendar has begun, let's wait and watch this year's style trends.