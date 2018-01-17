TBT: From SRK To Sunny Leone, Best Looks From Dabboo Ratnani's Annual Calendar

The official Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 is going to release today and the celebrity photographer has been posting teasers from his shoot. This is one of the most-awaited celebrity calendar shoots of every year and it covers a signature list, including top actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and from Vidya Balan to Alia Bhatt.

Dabboo started this calendar chronicle since the year 2000; and as it reaches the 18th year, we are expecting some addition to the glitz and glamours of our favourite stars.

Also, there is a surprise debut of this year's calendar, that is of the glamorous and beautiful Miss World Manushi Chillar.

As we wait for the release of the shoot, we have decided to compile the best looks of the stars from around the years, who have been featured in the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar.