Berlinale 2022: Alia Bhatt Ups Her Fashion Game With Two Stylish White Western Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Talking about fashion, Alia Bhatt is the girl you should look out for! Her breath-taking makeup and awe-so-inspiring white outfit is a beauty to watch. At Berlinale 2022 she was looking all elegant and fabulous in her white outfit. Let's take a dive at her two looks from the Berlin International Film Festival!

The Majestic White Dress From Dolce & Gabbana:

She looked like a Parisian beauty in her white dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Her off-shoulder dress, styled by Ami Patel had laser cutouts throughout and gave off such a fresh look. She was also seen wearing a white coloured overcoat with hybrid flowers on her hair. Mike Desir went for an open textured hair look and it properly complemented her dress in the shots. Photographed by Marcos Rodriguezvelo, she looked gorgeous in that white outfit. This time she skipped on her previous style of makeup and had a new touch with a peach blush and eyeshadow along with freckles and pink lipstick done by Puneet B Saini. She obviously nailed it in Berlin.

Alia Bhatt In Nobi Talai's White Satin Blazer Is A Mood:

This season it is all about that blazer moment. Dressed up in an all-white blazer paired up with pleated wide-legged pants, Alia Bhatt is looking fabulous. Quick note, the pleated pants is definitely a new way of adding an oomph which you could also do for a party. Designed by Nobi Talai, this outfit has a satin-finished material involved in the making and it is such a classy outfit that it stands out on its own. For the hair, she went for a bun and it suited the outfit. The big chunky earrings she put on were made from pearl to add that statement. For the makeup, she went for a classic touch with muted pink lipstick, some blush and little eyeshadow. Everything was on point.

Alia Bhatt looks like a Cinderella whenever she gets ready in her white outfit.

Image Credit: Instagram