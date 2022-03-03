Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor’s Three Looks Are Mindblowing Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Karan Johar has announced his latest movie "Bedhadak" starring, Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshaya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The first looks of the three actors from the movie posters are bold, dramatic and stylish. While Shanaya Kapoor being the only girl in the movie, her looks have taken the internet by the storm. Let's talk about her three looks from the poster in details.

Her First Look As Nimrit:

The very first look from the movie poster is where Shanaya is seen wearing the denim styled bralette with plunging neckline and has a fierce look. With the blow-dried side partition hair and contoured makeup with nude lips, her poster from the movie is looking absolutely beautiful.

The Second Look With The Trio:

Have you ever thought about creating denim on denim look with black and blue? This is something to experiment with just like how Shanaya Kapoor has styled it. Nailing the denim look with lace bralette, black jacket paired up with shorts and high knee boots, this look from the poster is terrific. Her curly hair is gorgeous. Her makeup is on point and she is rocking the whole look.

The Third Look From The Poster:

Shanaya's third look from the movie is simple and perfect for a brunch. She wore a tank top with denim short to complete the look. Her suede boots complemented the outfit really well. Her hair once again did all the talking. All the looks of her from the poster is filled with passion and we are eagerly waiting for the movie to get release soon.

The trio has already started the wave of celebrities talking about them. The looks, the clothes, the style speaks out about what is going to come up. As of now we can only wait for this movie. If you also liked the looks of Shanaya from the poster then comment below what was your top favourite pick?

Image Credit: Instagram