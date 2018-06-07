Subscribe to Boldsky
Aww Bummer! Disha Patani's Disco Look Is An Epic Failure

By Devika
Disha Patani fashion

Oh bummer! Wish the sexy Disha Patani wore something else for a restaurant-opening event. No, we didn't like her attire at all, it was both too bright and too drab at once. Right from her attire to styling to her makeup, everything was so wrong.

Her attire by the label called Verandah didn't suit her at all. Usually dressed to the nines, Disha's overlapping crop top was an epic failure. First, we didn't like the embellished array of pink, yellow, green, and more hues on it and then the embroidered bra she donned underneath it didn't look classy at all.

We wonder, why was she trying too hard to look hot? She is hot! Second, those beige flared sleeves - what were those for? Those additions to the sleeves totally killed the effect of her top.

Then, we realised that those sleeves matched with her pants, which in our opinion was a bad pairing. Had she worn some shimmery bottom, perhaps that would have looked better.

Disha Patani fashion

We thought her makeup was yuck. That dab of blue eyeshadow was really too much. Had she worn a nude eyeshadow, maybe that would have complemented her pink lip shade more. Also, we felt that the pink highlighter on her cheeks was unnecessary. Her messy hairdo also wasn't much of a help and made her look even worse.

We loved your beach wears, Disha, but this time you totally made us go blegh. Do you all think on the same lines as us? Let us know.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood disha patani
    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
