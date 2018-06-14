Awesome! Sara And Shraddha's Airport Looks Are Actually Totally Achievable

The latest airport look of Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor completely surprised us. They were not dressy at all and yet they managed to look stunning. These two sported such simple looks and we thought it was much necessary. They looked believable and gave us the ideas that we could so simply steal.

Sara and Shraddha seemed very comfortable and actually gave us a break from the celebrities sporting trendiest and the most unconventional of the outfits at the airport. We are sure that you ladies want to achieve this look, right? So, let's decode these two dressed-down avatars of the actresses.

1. Sara Ali Khan

She has started shooting for 'Simmba' and she seems to be travelling a lot. However, unlike other star kids, Sara has been showing us her simpler side, which we so love. Lately, the actress has been giving a preference to traditional wear. Recently, she sported a very plain salwar kameez and won a million hearts. The actress wore a sky blue chikankari kurta with white-hued floral embroidery and teamed it with a white churidaar pyjama. She draped a blue checkered tie and dye dupatta that contrasted her suit and Sara accentuated her look with multi-coloured Kolhapur sandals. Also, she kept her wavy hair side swept.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Shradha, on the other hand, looked fresh as ever at the airport and she wore a jubliant smile. She didn't seem to mind being papped at all. The actress wore a quirky black tee and paired it with cream coloured trousers that we thought was the perfect combination. She had interesting and vibrant coloured TV sets printed on her round-neck T-shirt that made her look livelier. Shradha wore complementing cream hued flat sandals and left her tresses middle-parted and loose. She accessorised her casual avatar with classic black shades and a chic side bag.

We loved both the looks - traditional and western. But which one do you want to achieve? Let us know in the comment section.