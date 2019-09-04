Mother-Daughter Duo, Athiya And Mana Shetty Gave Us Simple Traditional Fashion Ideas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty has been setting the internet on fire with her ravishing looks and amazing fashion choices. After all, she gets impeccable style sense from her mother, Mana Shetty. The fashionable mother-daughter jodi have been slaying with their outfits. Recently, Athiya came in support of her mother, Mana Shetty's charity fundraiser event, Araaish and the two left no stone unturned in wowing us with their outfits. They were all-smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Let's take a close look at their outfits.

So, Athiya donned a light green colour traditional suit, which was accentuated by shimmering silver prints. The actress paired the kurta with plain bottoms. The eye-catching element about her attire was her dupatta, which was enhanced by glittering silver checkered patterns. She completed her look with brown coloured flats and carried a sequinned silver potli bag. Athiya Shetty ditched the neckpiece and flaunted danglers. The pink blush and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, her mother Mana Shetty wore a mustard colour slit-sleeved long kurta that was adorned with golden checkered detailing. She paired it with loose denims and completed her look with brown flats like her daughter. Well, with her attire, Mana Shetty taught us how to effortlessly look ethnic. The red pendant neckpiece and gold-toned bangles rounded out her look. Mana opted for a dark lip shade and kohled eyes.

Athiya and her mom, Mana not only looked gorgeous but also exuded comfy vibes with their outfits. So, if you are looking for a traditional yet comfortable get-up, these two attires are perfect.

Meanwhile do not forget to share your opinions on their outfits in the comment section.