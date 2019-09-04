Just In
- 8 min ago How Different Work Shifts Can Affect Relationships: Inside The Life Of A Couple
-
- 33 min ago Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, And Other Bollywood Celebs Have Some Upcoming Festive Wear Goals For Us
- 40 min ago Emma Stone Dons The Red Hair Look For Her Next Movie Cruella
- 1 hr ago Onam 2019: Here Are A Few Unique Traditional Outfit Ideas Other Than Saris
Don't Miss
- Movies Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Raj Singh Arora & Pooja Gor's Relationship In Trouble!
- Technology Moto G8 Plus Tipped To House 4,000 mAh Battery
- Sports IPL: R Ashwin set to join Delhi Capitals as Kings XI Punjab plans to release Tamil Nadu spinner
- News 16 dead, 50 labourers missing after blast in Punjab firecracker factory
- Automobiles Mahindra Great Escape Goa 2019: The 163rd Off-Roading Trophy Challenge
- Finance HDFC AMC Tops Wealth Creator List Of 2019: Should You Still Buy It?
- Education ICAR AIEEA 2020 Important Dates Announced
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Mother-Daughter Duo, Athiya And Mana Shetty Gave Us Simple Traditional Fashion Ideas
Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty has been setting the internet on fire with her ravishing looks and amazing fashion choices. After all, she gets impeccable style sense from her mother, Mana Shetty. The fashionable mother-daughter jodi have been slaying with their outfits. Recently, Athiya came in support of her mother, Mana Shetty's charity fundraiser event, Araaish and the two left no stone unturned in wowing us with their outfits. They were all-smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Let's take a close look at their outfits.
So, Athiya donned a light green colour traditional suit, which was accentuated by shimmering silver prints. The actress paired the kurta with plain bottoms. The eye-catching element about her attire was her dupatta, which was enhanced by glittering silver checkered patterns. She completed her look with brown coloured flats and carried a sequinned silver potli bag. Athiya Shetty ditched the neckpiece and flaunted danglers. The pink blush and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look.
On the other hand, her mother Mana Shetty wore a mustard colour slit-sleeved long kurta that was adorned with golden checkered detailing. She paired it with loose denims and completed her look with brown flats like her daughter. Well, with her attire, Mana Shetty taught us how to effortlessly look ethnic. The red pendant neckpiece and gold-toned bangles rounded out her look. Mana opted for a dark lip shade and kohled eyes.
Athiya and her mom, Mana not only looked gorgeous but also exuded comfy vibes with their outfits. So, if you are looking for a traditional yet comfortable get-up, these two attires are perfect.
Meanwhile do not forget to share your opinions on their outfits in the comment section.