Ash Or Kangana: Whose Hairstyle Made You Go Gaga At Cannes 2018?

One was the Cannes veteran and other was the debutant, but both equally nailed looks after looks at Cannes 2018. They hijacked the internet and demanded attention because we also couldn't help but not keep eyes off them. The two ladies were Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made the fashion critics and their fans bow down before them.

But apart from their attires and on the point make-up, their hairstyles also caught attention. Both the divas hairstyles were as individualistic as their dress sense. Their respective hairdos were classic for a reason but had very different inspirations. So, let's decode Aishwarya's and Kangana's coiffure and then you can decide for yourself, which hair updo wooed you more.

1. Kangana's Vintage Hairstyle

Kangana Ranaut started her Cannes journey in a dazzling black Sabyasachi sari and she elevated her elegant look with a bouffant hairstyle of the 50s and 60s. With her headlines-making hair updo, she channelled the style of John F. Kennedy's gorgeous wife, Jacqueline Kennedy. Her stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia were behind her timeless look. Her make-up artist Brendon Degee also helped achieving the look that most of the girls want right now.

2. Aishwarya's Oriental Hairstyle

Aishwarya's hair updo was like a piece of abstract art. She accentuated her off-shoulder Rami Kadi gown with this impeccable bun that broke the internet, the moment she took a step on the red carpet. The 'Queen of Cannes', Aishwarya's innovative hairdo was conceptualised by none other than Val Garland and Stephane Lancien. Her neatly tied bun had razor sharp strands sticking out like fine strokes in a painting. Masterpiece, wasn't it?

Now it gets very hard to decide that whose hairstyle was more unforgettable. So, help us come to the conclusion by sharing your thoughts in the comments section below.