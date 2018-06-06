Subscribe to Boldsky
Anushka Sharma Sports The Comfiest Look Ever At The Airport

By Devika
Anushka Sharma Airport Looks

Anushka Sharma can totally make something so ordinary look extraordinary. The actress, who has de-glamed for her role in 'Sui Dhaga', looked amazing in casuals, as she was snapped at the airport. The feisty actress made us swoon and gave us a trendy airport look idea.

Anushka wore a high-neck grey-hued full sleeves sweater-inspired top and paired it with a high waist flared black coloured pants. We loved the fact that she looked believable and plainly dressed yet stunning.

Well, Anushka, who has recently been donning comfy and cool outfits, mostly likes to keep her style simple and straight. And this sporty avatar of hers came as a no surprise to us. The diva seemed to be very relaxed and didn't give hoots to the fact that she was papped crazily.

Anushka Sharma Airport Looks

We also loved that she teamed her sassy outfit with pristine white sneakers. Yes, she could have easily worn something grey; but we thought it was a smart decision on her part, as the white shoes clearly gave her look a glam touch. And the diva only accessorized her look with a classy watch.

She kept her makeup minimal because, of course, she was travelling and her middle-parted hairstyle was bang-on with the ensemble.

Unlike other actresses, Anushka didn't hold any of those delicate purses with her but carried a backpack like a boss.

Anushka Sharma slayed the airport style, at least we think so. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share your opinion with us in the comments section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 15:10 [IST]
