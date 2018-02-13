YRF's Sui Dhaaga First Look; Anushka Sharma As A 'Gaaon Ki Chhori'

Sui Dhaaga FIRST LOOK: Anushka Sharma - Varun Dhawan ROCKS in DESI look! | FilmiBeat

Anushka Sharma, while promoting for her upcoming horror film 'Pari,' is also shooting for Yash Raj Film's upcoming venture Sui Dhaaga.

YRF shared the first look of the Anushka and Varun Dhawan starrer film, Sui Dhaaga, where both the actors have donned beautiful rural avatars.

After almost similar looks in Phillauri, Anushka is back with the 'gaaon ki chhori' avatar and we are loving it.

Wearing a yellow and mauve floral, paisely and polka dots printed sari with a matching sweater, it makes her look no less than a "gaaon ki chhori". She looks very pretty even without makeup and perfectly fits the role.

Varun, on the other hand, also has donned a village-man ensemble, playing the role of Anushka's husband in the movie. His look is also very simple, wearing a polka dotted beige shirt tucked inside violet trousers.

Both the actors look totally into the character in their look books.

Varun and Anushka were previously seen discussing the script of the movie, where the actress wore a beautiful embroidered white top. She also shared another image for the movie's promotion where she was seen posing while stitching.