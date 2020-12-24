On Anil Kapoor’s Birthday, His Iconic Look Decoded From His Most Loved Film Mr. India Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 24 December 1956, Anil Kapoor is one of the most sought-after and popular actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor and producer has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films and impressed us with his brilliant performances in all. Though the actor has given many hit films but there are a few films of his, which got popular and are more popular because of his look and attire than the story. The one film that's on the top of the list is his 1987 film Mr. India. Let's admit whenever we talk about Anil Kapoor or his films, it's only and only his iconic look from the film Mr. India that comes to our mind. So, on his birthday, let us reminisce his iconic look from the film and decode it.

So, in most of the scenes in his film Mr. India, Anil Kapoor was seen dressed in a classic-collar white formal shirt, which featured golden buttons. He teamed it with black plain pants while the matching statement belt, cinched his waist and added structure to his attire. The dapper actor layered his shirt with a full-sleeved long-lapel earthy-toned blazer that had white buttons.

Coming to his accessories, well let's not forget his magical wrist watch that was the most important elements of the entire film. Basically, his character owned a magical watch that was in the shape of gold. Whenever it was activated, it used to make the wearer invisible. So, this was his main accessory in the film. Another accessory that made his look iconic was his matching hat, which he has sported throughout in the film. With moustache and stubble beard, he rounded out his avatar.

So, we really liked this stylish look of Anil Kapoor from his film Mr. India. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Anil Kapoor!