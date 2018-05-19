And Finally, We Got To See What Priyanka Wore At The Royal Wedding

We had all been waiting with the bated breath for what Priyanka Chopra would be wearing at the royal wedding of the year. Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived for the wedding and PeeCee is in attendance at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor along with George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham.

So, what is she wearing?

Well, Priyanka has been slaying it again and again. The actress had earlier impressed us in her wine-red Ralph Lauren gown at Met Gala and today she is wooing us yet again in very regal and structured monochromatic lavender suit.

The designer of her dress is none other than Britain's favourite Vivienne Westwood. The event-appropriate stunning dress perfectly accentuates her slender frame. We are particularly blown away by her dramatic asymmetrical neckline blazer, the lapel of which is folded in an origami pattern.

In tune with the dress code of the British royal weddings, PeeCee complements her gorgeous outfit with a classy purple-hued hat by the legendary designer, Philip Treacy, who has designed around 20 hats for this royal wedding. The hat definitely completes her resplendent look.

For the occasion, Piggy Chops dons a purple lip shade and eyeshadow, which matches with the hue of the attire. Her star-shaped earrings and chic sandals enhance her style quotient.

Elegance personified, isn't she? PeeCee is making us proud and we are totally floored by her look. What do you think, didn't she look absolutely gorgeous? Let us know via the comments section.