Ananya Panday Has Cool T-shirt Goals For You If You Want To Up Your Tees Style

Our t-shirt can pretty much describe our mood or the t-shirt we wear can also reveal about our favourite band, show, or movie. The very stylish, Ananya Panday recently flaunted her tees and had our attention. She wore two tees - the one was based on a movie scene and the other totally talked about the mood (which we all can relate to). So, if you are looking forward to up your t-shirt game, Ananya Panday is here to inspire you with her chic t-shirts, which we have decoded for you.

Ananya Panday's The Shining Tee

Ananya Panday made heads turn with her simple yet edgy style statement. The Khaali Peeli actress wore a loose tee with the words, 'The Shining' written on it and also featured the famous picture of the twins in blue dresses. Here's a spooky alert: the image on her tee was from the movie, The Shining, which is based on the novel by Stephen King. And if you happen to watch the movie, the twin girls would send shivers down your spine. Coming back to her tee style, she paired her iconic tee with distressed denim shorts and white and blue sports shoes. Following the safety norms, Ananya wore a blue mask and her top-knot tresses completed her look.

Ananya Panday's Snacks & Nap Tee

Ananya Panday was also spotted at the clinic and this time too, her t-shirt fashion was eye-catching. Her plain white tee was on-point because of the message, which read, 'Snacks & naps'. Well, this t-shirt was a mood in itself and she paired her tee with high-waist pink flared trousers, which colour-blocked her tee. She wore simple flats with this tee of hers. She wore the same blue mask and this time, also flaunted her spectacles, which accentuated her look. She made a bun hairdo and that rounded out her cool avatar.

So, which t-shirt look of Ananya Panday's did you like more? Let us know that.