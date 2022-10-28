Just In
Ananya Panday Slays The Indo-Western Style, We Pick 5 Best Looks!
B-Town's stunning diva Ananya Panday is a true fashion icon known for her experimental style! Whether Indian, western, or fusion, the Liger actress always impresses with her sartorial choices. Speaking of style, Ananya has been sporting some lovely Indo-western style looks that are a perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern aesthetics!
Image: Instagram
We have listed 5 best Indo-Western looks sported by Ananya which are inspirational and easily replicable:
Embroidered Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
Co-ord sets are currently trending and make a suitable choice to wear at special occasions and parties. Ananya looked beautiful in a black co-ord set crafted with intricate white threadwork embroidery all over. A perfect blend of Indian intricate work and western silhouette, Ananya accentuated her look with minimal jewelry and natural makeup.
Brocade Sharara Set
Image: Instagram
Ananya opted for this peach modern sharara set that comprised a bralette top, fit and flare sharara pants, and a matching dupatta. The mirrorwork detailing on her outfit added an ethnic and festive charm. Ananya complemented her Indo-western attire with traditional Jadau jewelry.
Bohemian Co-ord set
Image: Instagram
Ikat print or pattern gives a bohemian, global look. Ms.Panday chose a red ikat print co-ord set that included a bralette top and matching pants. Her casual attire featured shell detailing on the bralette top that added a nomadic outlook. She complemented her boho look with matching shell jewelry.
Modern Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Ananya looked like a diva in this black modern lehenga outfit. Her designer ensemble included a sequin, cut dana embroidered choli, an ombre patterned lehenga skirt, and an embroidered dupatta. She elevated her Indo-western lehenga with traditional Indian jewelry.
Sequin Saree
Image: Instagram
Saree is considered to be a traditional attire but it adds a versatile look when designed with a modern outlook. Ananya oozed a diva-like look in an ivory-white modern saree and matching blouse that featured shiny sequin work all over. She completed her festive-perfect ensemble with pearl-drop chandelier earrings, glossy makeup, and wavy tresses hairdo.
