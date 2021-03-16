Just In
Ananya Panday Makes A Strong Case For Stripes; Take A Look At Her Stunning Outfits
Ananya Panday has been playing with stripes these days. The actress flaunted two striped outfits and she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. While her one ensemble was splashed in an orange hue, the other attire was accentuated by blue colour. So, let's decode her outfits and stylish looks.
So, Ananya was spotted in the city with her mother in a blazing orange ensemble. Her attire came from & Other Stories and it consisted of a sleeveless orange top that was striped and high-waist orange pants. She teamed her ensemble with peep-hole sandals, which went well with her look. She carried a orange-hued side bag with her and accessorised her look with delicate drop earrings. The makeup was accentuated by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Ananya Panday also flaunted blue separates, which she wore for the Arbaaz Khan's show. The top was cropped and accentuated by blue and white stripes and she teamed it with a high-waist balloon skirt that was also striped. Her attire came from the label, Raisa Vanessa and she paired it with white sandals. She accessorised her look with gold earrings, which came from Misho. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram