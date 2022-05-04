Ananya, Disha, Sobhita: Actresses Who Rocked The Red Gown! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Audrey Hepburn once said "There is a shade of red for every woman," and these Bollywood divas are the living proof of that. While the red color goes back in history, it is fair to say that it is never getting dull and boring. For every woman who wants to make a statement, red is definitely the go-to color! A lady in red never fails to be out of trend. A lady in red never fails to impress! Check out these wonderful ladies who managed to steal hearts in the iconic red dress.

*Sobhita Dhulipala*

Recently, Made In Heaven actress painted an event red as she slipped into this sequined gown dress. This sparkling outfit with wide straps and a plunging square neckline makes her one of the bold types! With hair styled short and curls left open, Sobhita Dhulipala

is definitely a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion!

*Ananya Panday*

This Bollywood Diva looks like a heartthrob in this stunning fiery red satin silk spaghetti strap dress. With this drooping neckline and mid-rise hem length, Ananya has outdone herself in this impressive red dress.

*Sara Ali Khan*

Pataudi royalty Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she slips into this princess red dress. This is not the first time Sara has donned red like a pro, she often exerts power every time she wears red.

*Katrina Kaif*

The newly wedded Katrina has been perfecting red since the time the audience has known her. Katrina looks elegant in this gorgeous red dress. Red is a classic and Kat surely knows how to pull it off in the right way!

*Disha Patani*

Disha has always made it a point to slay with all her looks. In this dress, the actress is seen donning a floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit. To add more glamour to this power outfit, the star has accessorized her look with gold dangers.