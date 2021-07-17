Cannes 2021: Amy Jackson’s Dramatic Red Gown Looks Straight Out From The Pages Of History Books On Royals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amy Jackson also graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival and in a gorgeous red gown. She looked outstanding in her ensemble and well, was subtly dramatic - sans feathers and ruffles. Her makeup was on-point and the jewellery game absolutely complemented her look. In a way, Amy Jackson made a strong case for old Hollywood glamour. Let's talk about her outfit game that had our attention.

So, styled by Kirsty Stewart, Amy exuded regal vibes with her Atelier Zuhra gown. Her gown was tailored to perfection and featured a structured silhouette. She wore an off-shouldered lapel gown with a cinched bodice and a flared gathered skirt with pleats, which made her look straight out from the pages of history books on royals. The gown was definitely old-fashioned and totally fit into the modern context - a classic for a reason.

Coming to her jewellery look, she accessorised her look with diamond jewellery that was intricate and came from Chopard. Her floral studs, double-layered neckpiece, and complementing rings notched up her style quotient. As for makeup, it was highlighted by glossy maroon lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner with smokey effect. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Amy Jackson looked pretty and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

