Alia Bhatt’s Saree Game is Spot-on During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
Oh my god! How do I explain the definition of what aesthetic in Saree means? I guess I'm just going to leave it on Alia Bhatt to define it through her promotional photos. So, take a moment and see the photo and then we will talk!
Now, that you are here, let me just say how gorgeous the actress looks in her Ivory and yellow Resham Organza Saree. The white and yellow colour just complements the fresh springy vibe, although it's not a spring season yet in India. I'm just stunned by the floral motif and the embroidery work on her saree throughout. The Saree is from an Indian brand by Kavita and Priyanka Jain called Devnaagri. This is from the Dia collection mentioned by the brand itself on Instagram. So, if you want the same saree from their store, now, you know where to get it from because this saree is definitely having a crazy moment in itself and girlies like you and me are ready to get the hands on.
The actress who has taken our breath away during her "Gangubai Kathiawadi" promotions is rocking it like a true Queen. She has teamed up this Organza saree with a big silver and gold-toned "Jhumka" and a freshly picked white rose tied to her hair bun to complete the look. She opted for a pretty simple and elegant makeup with kohl waterlined eyes and nude coloured lipstick which I think is speaking true "Royalness". She is looking absolutely arresting in this whole traditional outfit and we are here for it.
During her promotions, she was accompanied by her co-star Ajay Devgn and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. I can't wait for the movie to release? Are you? Do let us know your thoughts on this Ivory Organza Saree worn by Alia Bhatt, we would love to hear some exciting stories from your side and what you liked about the saree.
