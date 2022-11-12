Just In
Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Ace The Blazer Fashion Like B-Town Boss Ladies
A blazer is synonymous with a classic ensemble that works as great overlayer clothing! This versatile piece can elevate both formal and casual outfits. For instance, you can accentuate simple jeans and a top outfit with a classic black blazer. That's why it makes sense to include at least one blazer in your wardrobe. What's more? Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others have been featuring a lot of stylish blazer looks that are simply inspirational!

Get a cue from B-Town beauties to ace the blazer fashion like a true boss babe:
Priyanka Chopra

The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas oozed glamour in a chic pantsuit that comprised a crop top, blazer, and relaxed-fit pants. The busy floral embroidery on the pantsuit appeared edgy and eclectic. PC matched the golden attire with a sequin handbag.
Katrina Kaif

Florals are not considered to be the conventional pattern anymore. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif replicated the style rule by donning a floral print pantsuit. Kat teamed the bold print ensemble with a plain tank top. She kept the western look elevated with minimal makeup and an open hairdo.
Alia Bhatt

A plain blazer makes for a great choice for a chic, minimal look. Alia Bhatt donned a simple white top and mom jeans and layered it with a lilac colour blazer. She complemented the understated look with minimal yet striking accessories like statement hoop earrings.
Shanaya Kapoor

The pretty Shanaya Kapoor looked glamorous in a blue cutout style short dress. The diva layered the ultra-modern ensemble with an oversized blazer. Shanaya's modern outlook fit the perfect inspiration for a party look.
Sara Ali Khan

A blazer featuring sequins and embroidery makes for great party attire. Sara Ali Khan made a stunning appearance in a chic outfit that comprised a sequin bralette, blazer, and short pants. Sara flaunted a glossy makeup look and an open hairdo to complete her chic outfit.
Malaika Arora

The stunning Malaika Arora donned a beautiful blazer outfit that featured florals, swirls patterned embroidery work, and a long white sash. Her statement choker neckpiece added a glam quotient to the blazer ensemble. Malaika wore sheer stockings and black heels to complete her diva-like attire.
