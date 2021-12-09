RRR Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt Takes Our Breath Away With Her Red Lehenga Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to post the much-awaited trailer of RRR and for the event, she was dressed in an all-red traditional outfit. The actress had all our attention with her attire and she was styled by Ami Patel. Her makeup complemented her outfit and we can't wait to decode her outfit that is winning the internet today. Let's find out who is the designer of her attire and more about her look.

So, Alia wore a lehenga saree for the special event and she oozed glamour with her ensemble. It was a lehenga saree that she wore and it was an exquisite number with beautifully-draped palla. She teamed her lehenga saree with a textured sleeveless blouse that went well with her attire. This outfit of Alia Bhatt was designed by none other than Sabyasachi and with this ensemble and look, the actress gave us an awesome wedding-wear outfit goal for the upcoming shaadi season.

As for her jewellery look, she kept it on-point with gemstone jewels. Alia opted for heavy danglers and dazzling rings that accentuated her style game. Coming to her makeup, she went for a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup with a whiff of red shadow. She also wore a dark green bindi and if you noticed her nail lacquer, it was ivory-hued, offering a bit of colour-block to her look. The middle-parted soft wavy tresses completed her look. Did Alia Bhatt set trends here? We certainly thought so! So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Apart from RRR, Alia has also been keeping us updated with the news from her upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Dharmendra Deol and Shabana Azmi.

Photographer Courtesy: Sudhanshu | Mumbai | Films