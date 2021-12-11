RRR Promotions: Alia Bhatt Stuns With Her Handloom Kanchivaram Saree And Handwoven Brocade Kurta Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt has been promoting her movie, RRR and giving us traditional outfit goals. Well, her outfits are ideal for festive and wedding season, so you must take notes. Alia's been getting styled by Ami Patel and while for one promotional round, she draped a saree, for the other occasion, she sported a kurta set. Let's decode her attire and look for some fashion goals.

Alia Bhatt's Green And Golden Saree

Alia Bhatt looked radiant as she promoted RRR in Chennai. The actress wore a two-tone Tiffany green handloom saree from Madhurya. It was a kanchivaram saree that she draped and the gold zari border accentuated her saree look. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless green blouse that went well with her saree. She opted for a gold jewellery look that included jhumkas and dainty rings. While her earrings were from Curio Cottage, the rings came from Amrapali. She upped her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. She also wore a tiny bindi and the middle-parted jasmine-adorned bun completed her look.

Alia Bhatt's Black And Golden Kurta Set

Alia Bhatt also looked stunning as she launched the trailer of RRR in Bangalore. She wore an ethnic Payal Khandwala attire for the event. Her attire featured a handwoven silk engineered kurta that was accentuated by intricate gold-toned nature-inspired patterns. She paired her kurta with a complementing palazzo and a silk organza dupatta. Her gold and pearl earrings came from Madhurya and the exquisite ring was from Ritika Sachdeva. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. A tiny black bindi notched up her look and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, which ensemble of Alia Bhatt's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Sudhanshu | Mumbai | Films