Alia Bhatt’s Top And Juttis Are Priced Under Rs. 5,000 And This Is Where You Can Find These Two Products Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Of late, Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city in her casual outfits. While, recently, she was photographed at the airport and a couple of weeks ago, the actress was seen in a winter outfit. We have decoded both her looks for you because her top and juttis are priced under Rs. 5000, and you would want to know more about those outfits and accessories.

So, speaking about her casual winter look first, she was papped in the city in blue and pink attire. While her top was blue-hued, the high-waist pants were splashed in pink colour and come early winters, this is the look you all would want to ace. She paired her ensemble with simple flats and wore a white mask, following the safety protocol. The long tresses rounded out her look. It was her top that was priced reasonably and something that you can easily afford.

She wore the Lizzie Top from Summer Somewhere and it was a full-sleeved and ribbed knit top with a mock neck, crafted from 100% recycled cotton. And this top with pink piping is priced at just Rs. 1,590. Speaking about another attire of Alia Bhatt, it was a plain-white kurta set that she wore, which was full-sleeved with embroidered dupatta. She teamed her ensemble with a dupatta and matching cotton pants. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress carried a red-hued Gucci bag with her and wore a white mask. The copper tresses completed her look.

Alia also flaunted juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She wore Dancing In The Dark Fizzy heels from the label. Her heels were intricately hand-embroidered and featured a special quote on the insole of the heels. These heels of hers featured double cushioning and are priced at Rs. 4,890. Grey-hued, these heels can go well with any festive traditional outfit of yours. So, which under Rs 5000 product would you want - top or juttis? Let us know that in the comment section.