Your Traditional Festive Outfits Sorted Ft. Alia Bhatt Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the festive occasions, we know you need vibrant and colourful outfit ideas and if you are looking forward to investing in those gorgeous outfits, you can take cues from Alia Bhatt. These days, the prolific actress has been doing movie promotions and was also in the news for attending her friend's wedding, and so she has oodles of fashion goals for us, which we share with you, pretty regularly. She was styled by Ami Patel. Lately, she has two more traditional outfit ideas for you that we have decoded for you.

Alia Bhatt's Nude-Hued Kalidaar Suit

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her nude-hued kalidaar suit. She exuded vintage vibes with her ensemble and it was a handloom silk number, which consisted of a full-sleeved corset-bodice anarkali kurta. She teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta that featured an intricately-done gold border. Alia paired her attire with embellished wedges from Eridani She accessorised her look with contemporary gold rings from Amrapali. Her ethnic jhumkas came from Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccable kohl. She also wore a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted ponytail suited her. She completed her look with nail extensions.

Alia Bhatt's Bandhej Saree

Alia Bhatt looked impressive in her Bandhej saree and she celebrated the traditional craftsmanship with her saree. She wore an orange and red saree with Bandhej patterns that was casually draped and featured colour-blocked scalloped border. She teamed it with a sleeveless red blouse with complementing patterns. Her saree was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She notched up her look with intricate jhumkas that came from Parekh Ornaments. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccable kohl with mascara. A tiny bindi spruced up her look. The mogra-adorned bun rounded out her look.

So, which ensemble and look of Alia Bhatt's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photography Courtesy: Sudhanshu | Mumbai | Films