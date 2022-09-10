Just In
Alia Bhatt’s Effortless Fashion For Brahmastra Movie Promotions
The much-awaited Bollywood movie Brahmastra hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. And the audience seems to be appreciating the awesome chemistry between real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The soon-mommy-to-be Alia was seen promoting the film actively in an effortless fashion!
Image: Instagram
Be it a lovely ethnic Anarkali or a casual graphic printed tee, Alia gave a whole new dimension to maternity fashion for promoting her much-awaited film!
Get inspired by Alia's chic, maternity promotional outfits for Brahmastra:
Lilac Blazer & Distressed Denim
Image: Instagram
Lilac as a hue appears chic and feminine. Alia chose a lovely lilac blazer and teamed the same with a white tank top and distressed denim for Bramhastra promotional shoot. Her casual boss lady look was accentuated with gold hoop earrings and a statement ring!
The gorgeous mama-to-be went for soft dewy makeup and highlighted the lips with matte brown colour!
Pink Strappy Dress
Image: Instagram
Alia looked ethereal in a hot pink strappy dress that featured usual yet chic details like a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps. The Brahmastra actress layered the satin floral outfit with a matching blazer. She kept the accessories minimal by selecting spiral gold hoop earrings. Her dewy makeup comprised kohled eyes and soft pink lips.
Red Wrap Dress
Image: Instagram
A wrap dress makes a super comfy and chic choice, especially for maternity fashion. Alia looked like a diva in a red wrap dress for one of the Brahmastra promotions. The bell-sleeved wrap dress featured black polka dots pattern which hinted at a chic retro fashion. The pretty mom-to-be chose golden half-hoop earrings and a few statement rings, to sum up, her accessory game!
Green Anarkali
Image: Instagram
For Brahmastra movie promotions, the talented star balanced between modern and traditional outfits. Alia chose a lovely green Anarkali kurta and blue churidar. The matching dupatta had a matte gold zari border detailing which added a festive vibe to the ethnic ensemble!
She elevated the traditional outfit with oxidized jadau earrings, a blue bindi on her forehead, and a sleek hair bun with a gajra!
Button Down Shirt and Wide Leg Pants
Image: Instagram
The Brahmastra team visited IIT Bombay and Alia went for an effortless casual look to promote the film. She chose a comfort-fit button-down beige shirt, and a matching inner tank top and teamed it with wide-leg pants. The denim had patchwork detailing to it. For this casual attire, Ms. Bhatt opted for hoop earrings and went for minimal makeup.
Graphic T-Shirt and Neon Tights
Image: Instagram
An effortless casual style including a tee and tights makes perfect maternity wear. Alia flaunted an eye-catchy oversized t-shirt that featured a busy graphic print all over. The Brahmastra movie star teamed the funky t-shirt with neon orange short tights. She elevated the super comfy maternity look by wearing ice blue colour mules!
