Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Words aren't enough to describe how stunning the poster looks in Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram photo that she shared with all of us. Her look is to the point and has done justice to the character she is playing in the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt posted her movie poster with the caption "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu, Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February 2022". In the poster, she is wearing a white saree with Challa or waist key chain that has added depth to the photo, along with a red bindi and anklet for the look. Alia Bhatt's first look in the poster is marvellous and fans have really praised her for the strong role that she will be playing in the movie.

The movie is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" about Ganga Harjivandas and has Alia Bhatt as the lead role. Well! Let's hope it turns out really good! Also, the trailer will be out by this Friday and are we ready? I think we sure are and can't wait for the trailer to come out.

"In Bollywood, a movie on the red light area has always shown the real side of prostitution to a limit. It is something that people know about but still try to ignore as much as possible. If the world is full of lights, it does have some darkness along with it and this movie is where we will see the action-packed role from the actress."

Alia Bhatt has always given us some of the best characters whether it's Safeena Firdausi in Gully Boy or Veera Tripathi in Highway, now it's her time to rock the Gangubai Kathiawadi role as well. Do let us know your thoughts about her look and would you go to the theatre to watch this movie?