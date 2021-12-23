Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In Her Embellished Cape And Pants Outfit; Perfect For Sangeet Functions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked awesome in her latest attire, which she wore for the wedding function. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and it seemed like a wedding ensemble. Her makeup was subtly done and her jewellery game was minimal. We have decoded this attire and look for you.

So, Alia wore an ensemble that featured a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and high-waist flared pants. Her attire was accentuated by pastel hues and she teamed it with a cape that was accentuated by embellished tones and glittering tones. It was a gorgeous ensemble and was designed by Faraz Manan. She teamed her attire with complementing embellished sandals, which went well with her outfit. She upped her look with intricately-done diamond studs and dazzling rings.

The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Alia Bhatt has also been giving us oodles of traditional fashion goals these days, coming from her film promotions and wedding diaries. On the work front, Alia would be seen in Brahmastra.

Photographer Courtesy: Sudhanshu | Mumbai | Films