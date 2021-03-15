Just In
- 12 hrs ago Control Oily Skin With These 7 DIY Masks
- 18 hrs ago Easy To Make Summer Coolers: How To Prepare Frozen Peach Cocktail
- 18 hrs ago Holi 2022: Your Lucky and Unlucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- 19 hrs ago 1.64 Crore People In Maharashtra Yet To Take 2nd Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccines: Health Dept
Don't Miss
- Movies SS Rajamouli’s Newest RRR Poster Features Blood-Stained Jr NTR And Intense Ram Charan!
- News Seeking corrective measures to strengthen Congress but vilified by few: G-23 leaders at CWC
- Sports Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City: Partey and Lacazette score as in-form Gunners boost top-four hopes
- Finance 4 Important Board Meetings Scheduled In The Week Ahead
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line Mildly Updated: Comes With New Colour Options
- Technology Best Airtel, Jio, BSNL Broadband Plans For OTT Users
- Education CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Here’s How To Check Class 10 Scorecard
- Travel Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit in Summer
On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday, Decoded: Her Sita Look In RRR, Her Saree Look And Casual Shorts And Tee Look
In just a few years, Alia Bhatt has emerged as among the most powerful actresses in the Indian film industry. She has not only won us with her performances but also with her fashion game - Alia is versatile when it comes to fashion, too. Be it the fashion from her movies, her casual fashion, or even when she is attending a function, the diva always slays it in style. Born on 15 March 1993, on Alia Bhatt's birthday, let's talk about her fashion game.
Alia Bhatt's Sita Look In RRR
The actress, who impressed us with her poster looks of Gangubai Kathiawadi, had another poster of hers launched on her birthday - that of her movie RRR with director SS Rajamouli. Dressed in a saree, Alia flaunted her Sita look. She wowed us with her emerald green saree for the latest movie look and teamed her silk saree with a red brocade blouse, which colour-blocked her saree. The actress wore light gold jewellery and a mangalsutra with a half-moon pendant. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, a red bindi, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The wavy braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.
Alia Bhatt's Pink Saree
For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt gave us a contemporary traditional goal with her pink saree. Designed by Arpita Mehta, the actress wore a fuchsia red saree with a mermaid-cut and embellished border. She teamed her red saree with an embellished silver blouse, which contrasted her saree. The jewellery included a dazzling bracelet and a maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her avatar.
Alia Bhatt's Shorts And Tee Look
Of late, Alia Bhatt also slayed it in a denim look that consisted of a round-necked and half-sleeved T-shirt with washed accents and shorts. She accessorised her look with tiny hoops, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.
So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's outfits and look? Let us know that.
Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!
Courtesy: Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar And Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Is Splendid In Floral Saree For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s White Muslin Jamdani Saree Is A Work Of Art!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created
- art cultureAlia Bhatt Interview: Playing Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Like Food For The Actor In Me, Extremely Nourishing
- bollywood wardrobeGangubai Kathiawadi Berlin Premiere: Alia Bhatt Grabs All The Attention In White Embellished Saree
- bollywood wardrobeBerlinale 2022: Alia Bhatt Ups Her Fashion Game With Two Stylish White Western Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Blooms In Her Floral Saree Look During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Beautifully Flaunts Her White Saree At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Is Divine In Ivory Saree And Vintage Red Rose Look At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Saree Game Is Spot-On During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Looks Stunning On Her Film Gangubai Kathiawadi's Latest Poster!