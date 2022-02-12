Just In
Alia Bhatt Blooms In Her Floral Saree Look During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
A floral saree worn by Alia Bhatt during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi is literally the best thing to see on Internet today. She is blooming like a flower in her gorgeous handwoven linen saree by Anavila. Let's get into the details of this gorgeous saree worn by the actress.
Alia Bhatt Wears Anavila:
Beauty always shines through when it's wrapped in a saree and Alia Bhatt is definitely serving the look. She went for a floral moment and it is looking absolutely stunning on her. She is wearing a morakasi printed linen Saree from Anavila and has paired it up with a floral designed blouse and it really complements the whole saree. It is giving a subtle hint of elegance with the draping style.
The Hair And Makeup:
Her hair and makeup have a touch of traditionalism. She has kept her makeup simple and to the point. She had pink lipstick on with neutral eyeshadow and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a braid to give the 90s touch and is looking so elegant with the printed linen saree. Her bindi perfectly matched the saree and she looked absolutely gorgeous.
White Rose & Jhumka Are A Perfect Aesthetic:
Alia Bhatt seems to love her jhumka and the rose as a statement. She has continued to show her love for the flowers as she is seen in a white rose to work with her saree. Her big jhumka and braid perfectly define the pink colours in her saree. She has stunned her followers over these days with her promotional saree photos and the internet is ready for more. The saree looks and the rose is started to grow on all of us and this is where even her Mom couldn't stop to comment "flower power" on her daughter's Instagram account.
