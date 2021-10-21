Alia Bhatt And Malaika Arora Convince Us To Invest In Single-Tone Outfits With All-Blue And All-Green Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Of late, Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora gave us cues on how to look stunning with their single-tone outfits. While Alia wore an all-blue ensemble, Malaika made us speechless with her all-green pantsuit. We have decoded their outfits for you for some major fashion inspiration.

Alia Bhatt's All-Blue Top And Pants

Alia Bhatt exuded comfy vibes with her all-blue outfit and she had our attention too. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted at the airport and inspired us to flaunt the shades of blue, thereby taking away our mid-week blues. She wore a sleeveless blue top that she paired with a high-waist shiny blue leather pants - well, this was one of the coolest combinations and looks of this week, so far. She also sported black sandals, which offered a subtle colour-block and went well with her attire. As for accessories, Alia Bhatt just wore a pair of tiny hoops and carried a pink striped shopping bag with her. She also sported a white mask, following the Covid-19 safety protocol. Her makeup was light and she completed her look with an impeccable bun.

Picture Source: Instagram

Malaika Arora's All-Green Pantsuit

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Malaika Arora gave us the ultimate formal party-wear goal. She wore an emerald-green pantsuit that was designed by Judy Zhang. Her attire was structured with a long blazer and she teamed it with a pair of matching trousers. Malaika absolutely looked like a boss lady and exuded diva vibes with her ensemble. The supermodel upped her look with a statement emerald and diamond choker that came from Curio Cottage and her yellow clutch was from Ahikoza. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-fringe ponytail rounded out her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.