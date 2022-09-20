Alia Bhatt Aces Oversized Shirts Style - Perfect Inspiration For Effortless Maternity Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Alia Bhatt is one gorgeous mommy-to-be who is inspiring everyone with her effortless and chic looks. The diva has been rocking the oversized shirt's fashion trend with her baby bump. Her maternity style has been trending ever since she was papped after sharing the good news and her maternity style gets better with every single appearance!

Oversized Shirts Equals Style & Comfort

Considered to be a street-style ensemble, oversized shirts have become a casual staple. To ace this trend, you simply need to select a shirt that's got a relaxed fit look. The color, print, and fabric could vary and depend upon your preference. Ditto for the pants. Skinny denim, mom jeans, baggy pants, or leggings; the oversized shirt matches well with all types of bottom wear!

Due to its relaxed or loose-fit look, an oversized shirt is a good option for maternity wear. It is a clever solution to wear especially for a huge baby bump! But, pregnant or not, oversized shirts are chic casual wear that's preferred by those who abide by the latest fashion trends!

Check out Alia Bhatt's various looks wherein she aced the Oversized shirt's style:

Black Oversized Shirt & Black Pants Image: Instagram Alia looked chic & at ease in this plain black oversized shirt. The diva chose matching pants that had side pockets as additional detailing. She accentuated her all-black ensemble with gold hoop earrings. Her makeup was minimal and styled her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail! White Oversized Shirt & Distressed Denim Image: Instagram A casual white shirt is a must-have for all gals out there. Alia replicated this fashion rule by sporting a white oversized button-down shirt and paired it with extra-distressed denim. Her love for golden hoop earrings was constant for this look too and she wore white heels to complete her casual chic attire. She kept the makeup dewy and minimal and went for a messy ponytail look! Yellow Oversized Shirt & Mom Jeans Image: Pinterest The mommy-to-be looked her casual best in this yellow oversized shirt and mom jeans combo. The Brahmastra star rocked the satin oversized shirt that featured no print but looked eye-catchy with its vibrant yellow hue! Alia continued to sport the gold hoop earrings that accentuated her effortless maternity style and wore transparent kitten heels!