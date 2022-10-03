Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here

ENGLISH
    Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. The bride-to-be ensured to keep her fans updated by sharing lovely pictures from their pre-marriage ceremonies. Both Ali and Richa looked beautiful in their traditional attires and so much in love!

    Keep reading to know more about Ali and Richa's pre-wedding functions and chosen style:

    Bride-To-Be in Pastel Pink Lehenga

    Ali and Richa were both seen laughing and dancing while enjoying their mehendi and haldi ceremonies. For the mehendi ceremony, Richa picked a stunning pastel pink lehenga designed by designer Rahul Mishra.

    Her off-shoulder blouse had feather-like embellishments and the lehenga featured a traditional floral design with a golden zari border. She accentuated her Indian look with a pink choker neckpiece, matching earrings, Kada bangles, and a few statement rings.

    Groom-To-Be in White Angrakha Outfit

    The groom-to-be Ali Fazal looked classy in an ivory white angrakha outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He layered the ethnic attire with a white shawl that featured intricate embroidery work in white threads!

    Richa Quoted Rumi

    The lovely couple were both seen dancing at their pre-wedding festivities. Richa shared these pictures on Instagram and captioned them, "Because love is all there is... - Rumi". The post received a lot of love and appreciation from other celebs and fans!

    Ethnic Ensemble For Cocktail Bash

    For their cocktail party bash, Ali and Richa opted for ethnic ensembles. Ali Fazal looked handsome in a colourful sherwani that had intricate hand-embroidered detailing. The dapper groom-to-be complemented his traditional ensemble with black shoes with a traditional motif design!

    The pretty bride-to-be Richa Chadha dazzled in a golden saree with a golden sequin design all over the Indian ensemble. The scalloped border of the saree had a modern look to it. Richa chose traditional jadau jewelry to complete her cocktail party outfit. Her makeup for dewy and she styled her hair in a textured messy ponytail!

    Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's love blossomed while working together in the film Fukrey. The soon-to-be-married couple dated for more than seven years. Ali and Richa announced getting engaged in 2019 and will tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai.

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:23 [IST]
