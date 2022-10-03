Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here

Bride-To-Be in Pastel Pink Lehenga Image: Instagram Ali and Richa were both seen laughing and dancing while enjoying their mehendi and haldi ceremonies. For the mehendi ceremony, Richa picked a stunning pastel pink lehenga designed by designer Rahul Mishra. Her off-shoulder blouse had feather-like embellishments and the lehenga featured a traditional floral design with a golden zari border. She accentuated her Indian look with a pink choker neckpiece, matching earrings, Kada bangles, and a few statement rings.

Groom-To-Be in White Angrakha Outfit Image: Instagram The groom-to-be Ali Fazal looked classy in an ivory white angrakha outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He layered the ethnic attire with a white shawl that featured intricate embroidery work in white threads!

Richa Quoted Rumi Image: Instagram The lovely couple were both seen dancing at their pre-wedding festivities. Richa shared these pictures on Instagram and captioned them, "Because love is all there is... - Rumi". The post received a lot of love and appreciation from other celebs and fans!