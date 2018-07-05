Subscribe to Boldsky
Akshay Kumar's 'Absolute Nirvana' Tee Is The Talk Of The Town

Akshay Kumar Airport Looks

It is a well-known fact that Akshay Kumar doesn't have alcohol. He doesn't actually need booze to be high on life, he is awesome without it. He seems to be in a Nirvana mode. But why are we talking about this part of Akshay Kumar? Well, because he wore a tee that seemed to be promoting a liquor brand.

Now, that was seriously contrary to his beliefs. But on the second look, we found that he is not promoting an alcohol company but a life goal. And we thought that it was the most stylish way of doing it. The actor stepped out of the airport looking dapper and cool AF at the same time.

Akshay Kumar fashion

He wore a white round-necked tee that had breezy half-sleeves. His T-shirt had a message, which read, 'Absolute Nirvana' and '700 ML' was written in small under it. Well, with so much success and a disciplined life, we are sure Akshay has achieved Nirvana. He paired his white tee with distressed grey trousers.

He also tied a dark green-hued sweater around his waist and completed his casual look with black shoes and complementing shades. Well, we must say Akshay Kumar has given us a brand new airport goal that we women can also try.

Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna

We were totally floored by his look, how about you? Let us know that in the comments section. And Akshay Kumar fans this look deserves a share.

Akshay Kumar Insta
