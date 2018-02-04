Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looked Gracefully Sexy In Black

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in Sydney last evening to launch a new store of Longines watches. Ash is the ambassador of the brand and at this store launch event, she totally looked mesmerizing.

She was wearing a sexy yet graceful black sequin and ruffled gown from Gauri and Nainika and was totally slaying in it.

The strapless sequin gown had fabric rose embellished on the neckline and above the ruffles. She did not accessorize much, just wearing a Longines black leather belt watch. She carried the look with the utmost level of elegance and as always, we loved her style book.

Did you also find Ash equally beautiful as we did? Leave us a comment.