Aish's Expensive Gown Needs Decoding, Can You Guess The Price?

Queen of Bollywood, Aishawarya Rai glittered in gold in an Alexis Mabille gown. The occasion was Ambani's dinner party and her blingy look got our eyes popping out of our heads. Her metallic ensemble was definitely worth its weight in gold!

She could be a mother of a 6 year old and nearing 45, but Aish like fine wine is only growing better with age. And when it particularly comes to donning a gown, we cannot think of anyone more stunning than her. Mrs. Bachchan is a vision! Remember how she looked like a dream, when she gracefully sported an icy blue gown by Michael Cinto Couture at Cannes last year?

And now with her, this statement tuxedo gown not only left us speechless but yes she has yet again brought back her A-game. This symmetical off-shoulder outfit certainly commanded attention and perfectly accentuated her slender frame. The crisp cuts, stiff pleats, and the matching belt, all came together to give the gown a military-meets-the-ballroom dance look.

Can you guess the price of the marvellous gown? Rs. 3,73,905! Yes, you read that right! Well, Aishwarya has a knack of all things luxe, and this might justify the price of the dress!

Apart from her extraordinary dress, her Christian Louboutin sequined clutch was the spot-on accessory to go with.

She highlighted her stunning look by keeping the makeup dewy and nude. The natural pink lip shade and subtle eyeliner enhanced her natural radiance, whilst her long wavy slightly purple tresses complemented the Yellow-hot look.

Well, Aish is priceless.....should we even care about the price?