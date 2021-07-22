Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Us A Gharara Set Goal And Has The Most Relatable Eid Wishes For Followers Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in her traditional kurta set and had the most relatable Eid wishes for her followers. She posted a set of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was posed on a rose-adorned plush couch. She even titled the picture as, 'Eid Mubarak from my couch to yours.' Well, in the times of pandemic, this was actually an on-point picture. However, Aditi Rao did have a traditional fashion goal for us too. She flaunted a gharara set and natural makeup, which we have talked about.

So, her ensemble of the day came from the label, Tasha. Her attire was perfect for those, who want to keep it light and festive. This attire of hers came from the label, Baano Vol-1 and it was the Sanobar short kurta with gharara and dupatta. Priced at Rs. 9,850, she wore a pista-green floral jaal handblock printed short kurti with cotton schiffli cutwork detailing on the neck and sleeves. Her attire was enhanced by border and lace on the hemline and the back of her kurta was accentuated with an intricate crochet cutwork patch.

It was a stunning ensemble and Aditi kept her look jewellery-free but the makeup with subtle tones, upped her look. The makeup look was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with contoured cheekbones. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Aditi Rao Hydari looked awesome. What do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram