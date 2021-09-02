Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Festive Goals With Her Yellow And Blue Traditional Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari looked amazing in her ensemble and styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actress was a vision to behold in her ensemble. She looked awesome in her traditional attire and her jewellery game was strong as well. The makeup was minimally done and with this attire of hers, she exuded festive vibes. Let's decode her attire and look for you.

So, Aditi Rao Hydari's attire of the day came from the label, The Loom and it was a gorgeous number that was splashed in the shades of lemon-yellow and blue. She wore a sharara set that was full-sleeved and featured glittering textured kurta and flared pyjamas. Her outfit was adorned with white-toned patterns, which were meticulously done. She draped a sky-blue dupatta with her ensemble and her drape was accentuated by gold-toned patterns. It was a colour-blocked attire and Aditi Rao pulled it off with a lot of elegance.

She accessorised her look with silver jewellery that consisted of heavy jhumkis and an elaborate cocktail ring. The jewellery was from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre and it complemented her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with nude-pink eye shadow. She also upped her look with a tiny blue bindi. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Harish