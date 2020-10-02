Gandhi Jayanti: When Aditi Rao Hydari And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Inspired Us To Wear Ethnic Khadi Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer and anti-colonial nationalist. A key figure in the country's struggle for independence from the British Raj, Mahatma Gandhi adopted peaceful and non-violent practices to empower citizens and protest against the colonial rule. He successfully launched a number of campaigns and movements such as the Non-co-operation movement and Salt Satyagraha to oppose the British rule. Gandhi encouraged the citizens to reduce their dependence on British goods and instead practice self-sustenance, which led to the promotion of khadi.

The fabric, khadi, which is today considered as the fabric of Indian freedom struggle holds a special and symbolic place in the Indian textile heritage. Khadi is often donned by politicians, leaders, and writers among people from different walks of life. A soothing and lightweight fabric, khadi is the handspun cloth made on the spinning wheel (charkha). Be it summers or winters, it is a fabric meant for all seasons and sometimes khadi is also starched for a stiff effect. Presently, a number of designers are incorporating khadi fabric into their outfits and they are experimenting with khadi in order to motivate weavers and promote sustainability in the fashion market.

Fashion shows are also increasingly getting centred on khadi. Designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have also used khadi in their collection. And if the designers have designed outfits, divas including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Aditi Rao Hydari have also promoted the fabric by sporting ethnic outfits. The two actresses wore khadi outfits, which were wedding-perfect and with this they beckoned the prospective brides to wear khadi to their wedding. On Gandhi Jayanti, we have decoded these two khadi outfits for some much-needed khadi inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Khadi Outfit

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Gujarat State Khadi & Village Industries Board organised a fashion show, 'From Huts To The High Street'. The show took place at IIM Ahmedabad and Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp with co-star Salman Khan. The diva wore a traditional and layered khadi ensemble, which we so loved. She wore a jacket and lehenga set that was enhanced by ivory and golden tones. Her ensemble was intricately-adorned with floral accents and the collared jacket addition added to the resplendent touch. It was a regal number and Sonam Kapoor looked amazing in her khadi attire. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by contoured cheekbones and matte red lip shade. The impeccable bun was accentuated by white scarf-like accent. With this ensemble, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja encouraged the fashion connoisseurs to make a khadi-dramatic moment at the wedding.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Khadi Outfit

To celebrate 100 years of khadi, FICCI FLO and All India Women's Education Fund Association (AIWEFA) organised an event, 'Khadi Goes Global'. The event also honoured the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and it was at the National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum. For the event, Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for the designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who presented their khadi collection to fashion connoisseurs. The diva graced the ramp in her beige-hued gathered anarkali set. With this attire, she encouraged the women to wear something understated and regal to the wedding. It was a gorgeous anarkali, which was embellished with gota work and accentuated by ghungroos. The bodice of her anarkali had a key-hole neckline and the golden accents on the flared side and dupatta added to the vibrant effect. The actress accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings and kept her makeup light. The soft wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose traditional khadi ensemble would you like to invest in? Let us know that.