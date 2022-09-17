Ace The Co-ord Sets Fashion Like Ananya Panday Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Ananya Panday is one actor of this gen who is not afraid to take fashion risks. Check her Insta page and you will find that her each on and off duty looks read inspiration-worthy. Be it donning sequin dresses for statement looks or chilling out at home in casual co-ords the diva is slaying all fashion trends. And speaking of co-ord sets, Ms. Panday has a special liking for them!

What's a co-ord set?

As the name suggests, co-ord sets are colour and style-matched clothing outfits that do not need to match with any other individual piece of clothing. These are already designed in a coordinated or matching way to make one complete outfit.

Since co-ord sets mostly have a top and bottom pairing, they also can make a lovely monotone outfit. For casual dressing needs, co-ord sets look chic, fun, and super stylish!

Get inspired by Ananya's co-ord outfits and ace this chic fashion trend:

Pink Co-ord Set Image: Instagram For a start, there is no such thing as pink overdose when it comes to wearing all pink. The color is termed as girly anymore. It now signifies power, strength, and in some ways fun and flirtatious too! Ananya gave a major style inspiration by wearing this blush pink co-ord set that's perfect for your casual outfit requirements. The all-pink co-ord set featured a bralette and flared pants. She opted for matching pink heels to give a monotone look to her brunch-perfect or chilling out with besties look! Sporty Co-ord Set Image: Instagram Co-ord sets can be styled in a way where you can go for a sporty-casual crop top and matching skirt or top. The top could feature a collar or V-neck design which we mostly see on casual t-shirts! Ananya looked chic and understated in this pastel green co-ord set. The casual ensemble comprised a crop top and a matching skirt. The V-neckline of her collared top added a lovely white contrast to the green hue and her high-waisted skirt had ribbed details too! Graphic Co-ord Set Image: Instagram Graphic prints look funky and stylish. And when featured on co-ord sets, the outfit gets a label of chic and playful. Also when you wish to feature graphic prints, remember there is no such as too-much prints. The key is to wear the busy prints with swag! Anaya chose this muti-coloured co-ord set. With a crop tee and a pair of joggers, the co-ord set gave the perfect chilling at-home vibe. But the USP of this co-ord set is the fun and colour-embedded graphic print. It denotes being super casual! Checkered Co-ord Set Image: Instagram Do take note of this fashion rule -- Checkered or gingham print is forever classic. It will never be out of vogue. Plus, it makes any outfit look extra-endearing. And it makes for super cute co-ord sets as well! Ananya looked pretty in a white and red, checkered co-ord set. The fun ensemble had a matching bralette with cut-out detailing and a plunging neckline. Her retro-inspired co-ord set was well-coordinated with high-waist fitted pants. Ananya accentuated the casual look with white hoop earrings and casual sneakers! Embroidered Co-ord set Image: Instagram Before you jump to conclusion that, co-ord sets are only designed for casual or western looks, then here's some fashion rule reveal for you. A co-ord set can also have a traditional or ethnic, or Indo-western-ish label to it! Ananya opted for this lovely midnight-blue ethnic-contemporary co-ord set that featured lovely thread embroidery work, a square neckline, and thin spaghetti straps. She teamed this fusion co-ord top with matching palazzo high-waist pants. Ananya layered this dreamy co-ord outfit with a matching sleeveless satin cape jacket!