Happy Birthday Kiran Rao: Five Times The Producer Impressed Us With Her Unconventional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 7th November 1973, film producer and Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao has produced a number of hit films such as Dangal, Secret Superstar, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, and many others. Apart from producing the films, she is also the co-founder of Paani Foundation. On the fashion front too, Kiran has impressed us with her unconventional fashion sense.

As the producer-writer turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her unusual outfits on her birthday.

Kiran Rao In A Pink Midi Dress In one of the pictures, Kiran Rao was seen relaxing and spending quality time sipping a cuppa. She donned a cut-sleeved round-collar straight pink-hued midi dress. Her dress was accentuated by blue geometrical shape on the bodice. She accessorised her look with a pair of small hoops, bangle, and ring while the silver statement wrist watch upped her look. Brown-framed glasses and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kiran Rao In A Checkered Shirt And Trousers Kiran Rao sported formal look with rolled-up sleeved classic-collar ivory colour checkered tucked-in shirt. She teamed it with navy blue trousers. She also paired her attire with a brown statement belt. Kiran upped her look with a silver statement watch. Black framed glasses and pink lip shade suited her formal look. She left her curly tresses loose. Kiran Rao exuded boss lady vibes with her arms folded. Kiran Rao In A Striped Midi And Denim Jacket Kiran Rao got snapped by the shutterbugs carrying a bag and a bottle. She wore a slight V-shaped neckline below knee-length ivory midi dress, which featured vertical grey stripes and a small side slit. She teamed it off with a light blue classic-collar open-front boyfriend denim jacket. Kiran completed her look with a pair of yellow sport shoes. She accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and a pendant chain. She let loose her side-parted short tresses loose. With golden-framed glasses and pink lip shade, she wrapped up her look. Kiran Rao In A Grey Checkered Pantsuit So, Kiran Rao sported another formal look in a grey pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved long black lapel open-front grey blazer, which was accentuated by black & white checkered patterns. She paired her blazer over a casual plain white tucked-in tee. The producer paired her ensemble with a matching ankle-length pants. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. Kiran upped her look with a few rings and black nail paint. Maroon square-shaped framed glasses and pink lip shade elevated her look. It seemed as if Kiran Rao also sported a black beanie. Kiran Rao In An Ivory Midi And Yellow Jacket Kiran Rao made an appearance at Star Wars Premiere event in a plain ivory flared midi dress. Her dress was accentuated by laced border and sharp pleated skirt. The thin line at her waist added structure to her attire. She paired her outfit with a three-fourth-sleeved open-front bright yellow jacket. She wrapped a multi-hued (highlighted colour was green) printed stole around her neck. The star completed her look with a pair of brown shoes. She accessorised her look with small silver-toned hoops, bangle, and blue-hued wrist band. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Silver-framed glasses rounded out her look and she left her bob-cut tresses loose.

What do you think about Kiran Rao outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Kiran Rao!

Pic Credits: Kiran Rao