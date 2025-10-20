Bollywood Queens Alia Bhatt And Kareena Kapoor Shine Together At Kapoor Family’s Diwali Bash

Viral Video: Rapido Driver Decorates Auto With Diwali Lights, Passenger Says ‘This Is My India’

On October 19, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted the annual Kapoor family Diwali celebration at her Mumbai residence. The evening was filled with laughter, festive décor, and a warm family atmosphere. While the gathering included several generations of the family cum stars like Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan, all eyes were on the two Bollywood divas in one frame: Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The festive glow was amplified by their elegant ensembles, making them the undeniable stars of the evening.

Photo Credit: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt: Golden Elegance Steals The Spotlight

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a vintage golden saree from Ritu Kumar's archives, styled by Rhea Kapoor. Over 30 years old, the saree featured intricate silver tikki embroidery on rose-gold silk, inspired by Silk Road designs. She paired it with a matching jacket, keeping her accessories minimal but impactful.

Photo Credit: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Styling And Jewellery Highlights:

Maang Tikka: A single statement piece instead of earrings, letting the saree shine.

Jacket: Matched the saree for a modern twist.

Makeup: Soft and understated, highlighting the embroidery and fabric.

Overall Vibe: Sophisticated elegance blending tradition with contemporary flair.

Alia shared glimpses on Instagram with the caption "fam jam x diwali glam," giving fans a peek into the festive mood and family warmth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Hosting In Regal Blue

As the host of the evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in a powder blue silk lehenga and blouse from Tokree Shop Jaipur's 'PALASH' collection, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Shereen Lovebug. The blouse featured a deep V-neck with gota patti embroidery and bootas, accented with subtle red piping, while the lehenga skirt had golden lines and a broad lappa, creating a festive and opulent look.

Jewellery and Styling Highlights:

Necklace: Statement piece complementing the embroidery.

Earrings: Matching traditional set, elegant but understated.

Other Accessories: Minimal, keeping the focus on the lehenga.

Hairstyle: Soft waves for effortless grace.

Makeup: Subtle tones, enhancing her natural features.

Kareena's ensemble perfectly balanced modern elegance with traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship, making her a picture-perfect host for the star-studded gathering.

Divas Together: A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

Seeing Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan together in one frame is always a feast to the eyes. Their contrasting yet complementary styles-Alia in golden vintage silk and Kareena in powder blue regal lehenga created a striking visual. The duo perfectly captured the blend of Bollywood glamour, festive tradition, and family warmth, showing how two generations of divas can share the spotlight with style and grace.

Diwali In Style And Togetherness

The Kapoor family's Diwali celebration was not limited to just lights and sweets, but was a perfect showcase of heritage, family bonds, and festive fashion. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan not only highlighted their individual styles but also created a moment of Bollywood magic together, making the 2025 Diwali bash a truly memorable event.