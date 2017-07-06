BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 5 Best Looks Of The Versatile Style Icon, Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh aka Ranveer Singh Bhavnani celebrates his 32nd birthday today and we know that his fans are eagerly waiting for the day. We wanted to treat this day in a special way for him and here we are presenting a little treat for his fans.
As we all know, Ranveer is famous for trying out different and unique looks and carries them like a pro. We have listed down five of his coolest looks.
Travel Attire
Ranveer shared his picture on his social media profile while holidaying in Zurich a few months back and his sea-wear is as cool as a cucumber. This might not have been one of his exceptional dressing options, but he certainly kills it with the swag.
The IIFA Moment
Ranveer Singh shared his picture, holding the 'Black Lady' aka the honourable IIFA Award which he won in the Best Male Actor category for Bajirao Mastani. He wore a decent suit but the stripes on the blazer stand out and bring uniqueness to the attire.
The Chisel Craze
We all know the heights of craze Ranveer has for building muscles and here is his workout picture; we totally know how cool he is looking in his workout attire.
In Florals
Well, this was one challenging task Ranveer opted for. Men are not so fond of florals and you have a lot of raised eyebrows if you see a man passing by wearing florals. Ranveer carried this look with so much swag and we need not mention how much cool he looks.
The Dhoti Game
Ranveer has played this game with dhotis for a lot of time and this was one of the best ones he carried. GQ magazine hosted an event for best-dressed celebrities and in the year 2015, Ranveer killed it wearing a black dhoti with a white shirt and black jacket.
These looks are a few out of some more of Ranveer's stunning looks. We have compiled these looks to convey our best wishes on his birthday. A very Happy Birthday, Ranveer!
