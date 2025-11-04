What Is Cartoonist Scott Adams Suffering From? Know How This Cancer Spreads In The Body

At 54, Tabu’s Beauty Secrets Prove You Don’t Need A ₹50,000 Face Cream To Age Gracefully Fashion Riny John

Tabu celebrates her birthday today, marking 34 years in Indian cinema and what a journey it's been, full of characters that feel real from 'Maachis', 'Chandni Bar' to 'Haider' and 'Andhadhun'. She's the kind of actor who doesn't rely on glamour to make an impact. Her expressions, voice, and calm presence do most of the work. Off screen too, she carries the same simplicity that defines her performances. And that same simplicity reflects in how she takes care of her skin and beauty routine.

Photo Credit: Instagram@tabutiful

Her Approach To Beauty

Tabu doesn't believe in complicated skincare rituals. In interviews, she's spoken about keeping things simple and consistent. Her morning routine usually includes cleansing and moisturising, followed by sun protection, a step she never skips.

One of her long-time habits is exfoliating before a bath using a mix of sea salt and petroleum jelly, a trick that helps her skin stay soft and smooth. She also prefers light, non-greasy moisturisers and avoids heavy makeup unless required for a role.

Food, Hydration, And Rest

Ask her about skincare, and she'll tell you it's not just about products. Tabu focuses on what goes inside her body too. She drinks plenty of water, avoids processed foods, and keeps her meals balanced. Her diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and simple home-cooked food - nothing extreme, just wholesome and regular.

She has often said that sleep plays a big role in how she feels and looks. Long working hours and late-night shoots can take a toll, so she makes sure to rest when she can.

That One Expensive Cream

Tabu once revealed that she had splurged on a face cream worth around ₹50,000 after her makeup artist recommended it. She later laughed about the experience, admitting it wasn't something she'd do again. "I bought it once, and that's it," she said in an interview with Film Companion. The honesty of that moment sums her up perfectly, she's not someone who gets carried away by trends or price tags. For her, beauty has always been about comfort, consistency, and a routine that feels natural rather than luxurious.

Minimal Makeup, Maximum Comfort

Even at public events, Tabu is rarely seen in heavy makeup. She prefers neutral tones, soft eyes, and a natural base that lets her skin breathe. Her makeup choices often mirror her personality - understated, confident, and comfortable.

She's also particular about removing makeup properly after long days on set, ensuring her skin has time to recover.

Ageing Gracefully

What sets Tabu apart is that she never hides from ageing. She embraces it as a part of her journey and that's probably her biggest secret. There's no pressure to look a certain way, no chase to appear younger. Instead, she focuses on feeling well, staying active, and living with ease.

Celebrating Grace

Tabu's glow isn't just about skincare. It's about the grace that comes from embracing life fully - wrinkles, laugh lines, and all. Her approach to beauty is as real as her performances: honest, grounded, and free from pretense. Here's to another year of Tabu being Tabu - timeless, talented, and wonderfully herself.