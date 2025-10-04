Anshula Kapoor's Dreamy Engagement With Rohan Thakkar Is A Tribute To Love And Family, Pics Inside!

Are Cough Syrups Killing Children? DGHS Advisory, No Cough Syrups for Kids Below 2, Not Safe for Under 5

Love has a way of showing up quietly - in laughter, in memories, in moments that feel infinite. For Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, that moment came wrapped in warmth, family, and blessings as she got officially engaged to her longtime partner, writer Rohan Thakkar.

On Saturday, 04 October, the couple celebrated their Gor Dhana ceremony - a traditional Gujarati pre-wedding ritual akin to a roka - surrounded by their closest family members and friends. But more than the rituals and grandeur, what caught everyone's heart was the emotion that filled the room.

Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Engagement

The celebration, held in Mumbai, was intimate yet deeply emotional. Anshula looked radiant as she shared the first pictures on Instagram, where she called it "love showing up in every little detail."

The décor was simple yet elegant, reflecting the couple's personality - warm, genuine, and full of heart. The room was overflowing with laughter, hugs, and blessings. In her heartfelt caption, Anshula wrote, "Ro's favorite words have always been 'Always and Forever,' and today they started to feel real in the sweetest way."

Every frame told a story - of love, togetherness, and remembrance. While the couple exchanged sweets and blessings, the family remembered the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, whose presence was felt in every corner.

Most Heartwarming Moments From The Ceremony

In one touching moment, Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen blessing the couple, their smiles radiating pride and affection. In another, Anshula was seen holding her brother Arjun in an emotional embrace - a quiet reflection of the bond they've shared since their mother's passing.

A photograph that moved many showed Anshula sitting beside a chair adorned with her late mother's picture and flowers. She gently held the seat, her eyes filled with emotion - a gesture that said everything about love, loss, and continuity.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen capturing moments and cheering for their half-sister, while Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya also joined the celebrations, turning it into a true family affair.

"This Is What Forever Should Feel Like"

In her Instagram post dated 02/10/2025, Anshula beautifully wrote, "This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books, they live in moments like these."

She added a touching tribute to her mother, writing, "Ma's love quietly wrapping itself around us - in her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

Her post ended with the heartfelt line, "All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha."

The post instantly went viral, resonating with fans who admired her openness, vulnerability, and the authenticity of her emotions.

Who Is Rohan Thakkar?

Rohan Thakkar is a Mumbai-based film writer, known for his creative vision and storytelling style. The couple went public with their relationship in 2023, and since then, they've often shared glimpses of their love and adventures on social media.

Earlier this year, Rohan proposed to Anshula in Central Park, New York, making their love story one that feels right out of a movie - filled with heartfelt gestures and real emotion.

Who Is Anshula Kapoor?

Born to filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, Anshula has always maintained a strong sense of identity outside her famous family. She runs a social initiative and works as an influencer, promoting self-love, body positivity, and mental wellness.