Durga Puja 2020: Bengali Sweet Mango Rasgulla Recipe

Durga Puja is around the corner. Within a few days, the festival of Goddess Durga will start. In West Bengal, Bengalis start preparing for Durga Puja immediately after the Ganesh Chaturthi ends. Every street and corners of the city get lighted up to welcome Goddess Durga. The nine days festival is widely celebrated in neighbouring states like Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand etc. This year the festival will be celebrated from 22-26 October keeping in mind the COVID-19 SOPs/guidelines.

Rasgulla is one of the most popular sweet dishes from West Bengal. It is so famous that whenever you hear the name rasgulla, you are just forced to think of Bengal. As Durga Puja is going to start in the next few days, here is a slight different rasgulla recipe that is prepared using mangoes. Also known as Kamala Bhog, mango rasgullas can bring a new flavour on the dessert plate. As it is off-season, many sweet shops add mango essence and flavour to prepare mango rasgullas. But, here is the recipe that uses mango pulp to prepare the rasgulla. Check out how you can prepare this delectable sweet at home.

Mango rasgulla, Bengali dessert recipe:

Serves: 15-20 rasgullas

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Cottage cheese (Chenna)- 2 cup

Maida- 1 cup

Sugar- 1 cup

Milk- ½ cup

Mango pulp- 1 cup

Mango essence- ½tsp

Cardamom powder- ½tsp

Pistachios- 7-8 (chopped)

Procedure

Take chenna and mango pulp. Knead well to mix the ingredients. Now make small round balls with your palms. Keep them in a plate.

Heat 2 cups of water in a bowl and add sugar & cardamom powder. Stir and boil till the sugar dissolves into a syrup.

Take a slotted spoon and remove the grey layer that forms on top of the boiling syrup.

Now slowly add the chenna balls one by one. Simmer for 2-3 minutes and let the balls boil.

Use a spoon to bring the balls in the centre while boiling. Close the lid and then boil for another 10 minutes on a low flame.

Keep checking at short intervals to see if the balls have increased in size and become soft. Once done, add mango essence and put the bowl off the flame. Let it cool.

Once the rasgullas cool, garnish with pistachios and serve this amazing Bengali sweet to your loved ones.