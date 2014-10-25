Bhai Dooj 2019: Delicious Mava Kachori Recipe That You Should Try At Home

ENGLISH

    Bhai Dooj is an important festival for brothers and sisters. Similar to Rakshabandhan, Bhai Dooj is a festival which marks the bond of love between brothers and sisters. There is an important ritual of this festival which says that the sister must prepare something special for the brother on Bhai Dooj. The brother has to partake the food and give gifts to the sister in return. This year Bhai Dooj is on 29 October.

    So, what have you decided to cook for your brother on Bhai Dooj? We are sure you need some help with it. That is why today we have a simple yet delicious sweet recipe from Rajasthan to brighten up your Bhai Dooj. You must have tasted the salty versions of kachoris. But sweet kachoris are something rare.

    IMAGE COURTESY: @sweetsharing07 (Twitter)

    Take a look at the recipe of mava kachori and do give it a try on this Bhai Dooj.

    Serves: 4-5

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 30 minutes

    All you need

    • Maida- 1 cup
    • Ghee- 2tbsp (melted)
    • Salt- a pinch

    For The Filling

    • Khoya- 1/2 cup (grated)
    • Almonds- 5-6 (broken)
    • Pistachios- 5-6 (broken)
    • Cardamom powder- 1/2 tsp
    • Sugar- 1tbsp
    • Saffron- a few strands

    For The Sugar Syrup

    • Sugar- 1 cup
    • Water- 1/2 cup
    • Saffron- a few strands

    For Frying

    • Ghee- for deep frying

    Procedure

    1. Mix the maida, ghee and salt together in a mixing bowl. Knead it into a firm dough with water.

    2. Keep the dough covered with a damp cloth for about 10 minutes.

    3. Divide the dough into 10-12 equal portions and keep it aside.

    4. For the sugar syrup boil the water and add sugar to it. Allow it to boil for about 4-5 minutes.

    5. Add in the saffron and mix well. Boil for another 3-4 minutes and then switch off the flame.

    6. Mix the khoya, almonds, pistachios, cardamom powder and saffron strands together to make the filling.

    7. Roll out the dough into small puris.

    8. Place a portion of the filling at the centre of one puri and place another puri over it.

    9. Seal all the sides of the puri with your fingers firmly so that the filling doesn't come out.

    10. Repeat the same procedure with rest of the dough as well.

    11. Heat the ghee for deep frying and fry the kachoris in it till they turn golden brown.

    12. Transfer the fried kachoris to the sugar syrup and allow the sugar to seep into the kachoris.

    13. Once done, garnish with saffron and chopped pistachios and serve.

    Mava kachori is ready to be served. A perfect recipe for your brother on Bhai Dooj.

