Kesar Pista Kulfi: Summer Treat! Ice Creams oi-Neha Mathur

Summer is the season of chilled shakes, ice creams, smoothies and kulfis. Kulfi is a popular Indian dessert that is rich and creamy. With the onset of summer you can easily find kulfi vendors on the streets. The fun and relaxation after having a chilled kulfi is difficult to express. Even at buffet counters, you can find bunches of kulfis that too of different varieties. You can find a variety of flavours in kulfi like badam, kesar, chikoo, malai, mango, lychee and pista.

To take a break from the scorching summer heat, you can enjoy the chilled and sweet dessert, kulfi. You can also top your kulfi with falooda and rose syrup. But, we cannot always land up on a kulfi kiosk so, why not try this Indian dessert recipe at home? The recipe is very simple and you need just a handful of ingredients to prepare kulfis. Kesar pista kulfi will be a special treat for your family and friends this summer.

What better than a traditional Kesar Pista Kulfi to enjoy the hot summer. It's perfect for dessert during the summers and is healthy too, with all the dry fruits and Kesar.

Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer. Kesar pista kulfi is a special Indian dessert recipe that you must try this summer.

Kesar Pista Kulfi Recipe

Ingredients

Full cream milk- 2 lt

Condensed milk- 200 ml

Kesar/Saffron- 2 good pinch

Pistachios- ¼ cup (finely chopped)

Cardamom powder- 1tsp (freshly made works best)

Rose water- 2tbsp

Preparation

Add the milk in a heavy bottomed pan.

Bring to a boil.

Add the saffron threads and simmer the heat.

Let the milk simmer on low heat, till it has reduced to half.

Add the condensed milk, rose water, cardamom powder and pistachios.

Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Fill the thickened milk in the kulfi mould and freeze overnight.

To remove the kulfi from the mold, dip the mold in warm water and pull out the Kulfi.