Rosh Hashanah Honey Cake Recipe That You Can Try At Home

Honey cake is delicious and easy to make a dessert to welcome the Jewish New Year. This year Rosh Hashanah will start from Friday, 18 September and will end in the evening of Sunday, 20 September. This is the most famous cake in the Rosh Hashanah tradition. Take a look at the recipe to make a honey cake at home.

Honey cake recipe:

Ingredients

150 gm unsalted butter

4 tsp butter

4 eggs

80 gms flour

60 gms sugar

4 tbsp honey

135 gm caster sugar

4 tsp fresh cream

1 tsp flour

2 tsp crushed or powdered almonds

water

Directions to make Rosh Hashanah honey cake recipe:

1. Preheat oven to 180 F and grease the baking dish with butter.

2. Cream the unsalted butter and sugar in a bowl until fluffy. Now slowly add one egg at a time and while creaming.

3. Now add flour and almond powder to mix and pour the batter in the baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes.

4. Heat a pan and add sugar, honey, butter, cream and little water if required. Now add flour and bring it to boil.

5. Pour this boiled mix over the baked crust and bake again for 20 minutes.

This honey cake recipe is ready to eat! Garnish with crushed almonds.