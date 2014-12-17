Christmas 2019: Simple Eggless Cake Recipe Without Oven On This Special Day Cakes Bakes oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

It won't be wrong to say that Christmas and cakes are synonymous with each other. A Christmas without cakes is simply unimaginable. Whether you buy it from the market or you bake it at home, cake forms an essential part of the Christmas celebrations.

Baking a cake at home is a great way to celebrate Christmas. So, try baking a cake on this Christmas for your friends and family.

If you are wondering how will you manage to bake a cake without professional help, then we are here to help you out with that. We will not only help you make a cake but will also help you make it without an oven.

In India, many people prefer cakes without eggs. Therefore in this recipe, we do not add egg and bake the cake ina pressure cooker. This Christmas cake recipe is therefore suitable for bachelors and spinsters as well because you do not need an oven for it.

Check out the recipe for this simple eggless cake for Christmas without an oven and give it a try.

Serves: 4-5

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

All you need

Maida- 1 cup

Condensed milk- 1/2 cup

Powdered sugar- 1/4 cup

Cashew nuts- 1tbsp

Raisins- 1tbsp

Baking soda- 1/4 tsp

Baking powder- 1/2 tsp

Butter- 1/4 cup

Milk- 1/2 cup

Salt- 1 cup

To grease

Butter- 1tbsp

Maida- 1tbsp

Procedure

1. Mix the baking powder and baking soda with maida and sieve twice so that it gets mixed properly. Keep it aside.

2. Mix the powdered sugar and butter together. Whisk until the batter becomes smooth.

3. Then add the condensed milk to the mixture and whisk till everything gets mixed properly.

4. Add half of the milk and keep mixing till the batter becomes smooth.

5. Heat the pressure cooker and spread the salt at the bottom of the cooker to control the heat while baking. Cover the cooker and let it get heated.

6. Now mix the maida with the condensed milk mixture and whisk it in clockwise direction till the batter becomes smooth. Make sure there are no lumps on the batter. Add rest of the milk to make it smooth.

7. Grease the baking the bowl with a tablespoon of butter. Then sprinkle one tablespoon of maida over it and cover the inner side of the bowl.

8. Mix the cashews and raisins with the cake batter and pour it in the baking bowl.

9. Put the baking bowl in the cooker and cover it with the lid. Do not put the whistle.

10. Cook on low flame for 30-40 minutes. After that check to see if the cake is brown from all sides.

11. Check the cake by digging into it with a knife. If the knife comes out clean then your cake is ready. If not, then bake it on low flame for another 5-7 minutes and then check again.

12. Once the cake is done, switch off the flame and let it cool down.

13. Scrape the sides of the bowl and put the bowl upside down on a plate to take the cake out.

14. Once done, cut it according to your needs and serve.

Your special Christmas eggless cake without oven is ready to be served.

Nutrition Value

This cake has about 164 calories which is way lower than normal cakes with egg. It has fewer fats and is healthy in all ways. So, you may indulge in this special Christmas recipe without feeling guilty.

